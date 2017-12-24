Sun Herald Top 10: Picayune boys continue to impress after tourney win

This week’s Sun Herald girls and basketball polls largely remain the same due to a shortened schedule and few upsets.
The Picayune boys climb one spot to No. 3, leaping over preseason No. 1 Harrison Central, which now sits at No. 4.
The Maroon Tide improved to an impressive 12-1 after rolling to a pair of wins in the Picayune Holiday Classic last week. Picayune thumped Poplarville 66-35 on Day 1 of the tournament and claimed the title in a 67-61 victory over No. 10 Stone High (9-3).
Marvun Arnold led Picayune with 19 points in the win over Stone High, pushing the Tide’s win streak to eight games.
Never miss a local story.
Picayune is set to play Brother Martin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the first day of the Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic. Brother Martin is 9-5 and features a 79-66 win over No. 2 Pascagoula (7-4) on Nov. 25.
The Biloxi boys (17-0) show no signs of slowing down at No. 1 and stand at 17-0 overall after winning 58-43 over Vigor to claim the Jackie Laird Tournament on Saturday.
The Harrison Central girls (8-2) continue to maintain a strong hold on the No. 1 after thumping No. 3 Pass Christian (9-6) in 54-38 game last week.
There is a deep pool of teams on the girls side with Pearl River Central and Stone High checking in at No. 9 and No. 10 while both sporting solid records of 9-3.
Sun Herald Boys Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
17-0
1
2. Pascagoula (27)
7-4
2
3. Picayune (24)
12-1
4
4. Harrison Central (21)
5-5
3
5. Ocean Springs (18)
9-5
6
6. St. Martin (15)
11-4
5
7. Gulfport (12)
6-6
7
8. Stone (9)
10-3
8
9. Gautier (6)
8-5
9
10. D’Iberville (3)
5-4
10
Sun Herald Girls Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
8-2
1
2. St. Martin (27)
11-3
2
3. Pass Christian (24)
9-6
3
4. Ocean Springs (21)
9-3
T4
5. Hancock (18)
10-3
T4
6. Biloxi (15)
10-5
T6
7. East Central (12)
10-4
T6
8. Gulfport (9)
7-5
8
9. Pearl River Central (6)
9-3
9
10. Stone (3)
9-3
10
Dropped out: Long Beach (0; 7-4; 10)
Comments