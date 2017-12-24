Picayune head coach Kelton Thompson talks to Marvun Arnold during the first quarter of their Hoopsfest game against Pascagoula at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Jan. 28, 2017.
Picayune head coach Kelton Thompson talks to Marvun Arnold during the first quarter of their Hoopsfest game against Pascagoula at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Jan. 28, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Picayune head coach Kelton Thompson talks to Marvun Arnold during the first quarter of their Hoopsfest game against Pascagoula at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Jan. 28, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File

High School Sports

Sun Herald Top 10: Picayune boys continue to impress after tourney win

By Patrick Magee, James Jones And Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

December 24, 2017 01:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

This week’s Sun Herald girls and basketball polls largely remain the same due to a shortened schedule and few upsets.

The Picayune boys climb one spot to No. 3, leaping over preseason No. 1 Harrison Central, which now sits at No. 4.

The Maroon Tide improved to an impressive 12-1 after rolling to a pair of wins in the Picayune Holiday Classic last week. Picayune thumped Poplarville 66-35 on Day 1 of the tournament and claimed the title in a 67-61 victory over No. 10 Stone High (9-3).

Marvun Arnold led Picayune with 19 points in the win over Stone High, pushing the Tide’s win streak to eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Picayune is set to play Brother Martin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the first day of the Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic. Brother Martin is 9-5 and features a 79-66 win over No. 2 Pascagoula (7-4) on Nov. 25.

The Biloxi boys (17-0) show no signs of slowing down at No. 1 and stand at 17-0 overall after winning 58-43 over Vigor to claim the Jackie Laird Tournament on Saturday.

The Harrison Central girls (8-2) continue to maintain a strong hold on the No. 1 after thumping No. 3 Pass Christian (9-6) in 54-38 game last week.

There is a deep pool of teams on the girls side with Pearl River Central and Stone High checking in at No. 9 and No. 10 while both sporting solid records of 9-3.

Sun Herald Boys Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Biloxi (30)

17-0

1

2. Pascagoula (27)

7-4

2

3. Picayune (24)

12-1

4

4. Harrison Central (21)

5-5

3

5. Ocean Springs (18)

9-5

6

6. St. Martin (15)

11-4

5

7. Gulfport (12)

6-6

7

8. Stone (9)

10-3

8

9. Gautier (6)

8-5

9

10. D’Iberville (3)

5-4

10

Sun Herald Girls Top 10

Team (PTS)

Record

PVS

1. Harrison Central (30)

8-2

1

2. St. Martin (27)

11-3

2

3. Pass Christian (24)

9-6

3

4. Ocean Springs (21)

9-3

T4

5. Hancock (18)

10-3

T4

6. Biloxi (15)

10-5

T6

7. East Central (12)

10-4

T6

8. Gulfport (9)

7-5

8

9. Pearl River Central (6)

9-3

9

10. Stone (3)

9-3

10

Dropped out: Long Beach (0; 7-4; 10)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back
Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

View More Video