Biloxi's Dontavius Proby drives past Pass Christian's Aydarius Young on Dec. 13, 2016. Proby led the Indians to the Jackie Laird Tournament title on Saturday.
Biloxi's Dontavius Proby drives past Pass Christian's Aydarius Young on Dec. 13, 2016. Proby led the Indians to the Jackie Laird Tournament title on Saturday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Biloxi's Dontavius Proby drives past Pass Christian's Aydarius Young on Dec. 13, 2016. Proby led the Indians to the Jackie Laird Tournament title on Saturday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Prep Roundup: Biloxi wins Jackie Laird Basketball Tournament

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 23, 2017 08:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Dontavius Proby scored 18 points as Biloxi beat Vigor 58-43 in the finals of the Jackie Laird Tournament on Saturday at the Biloxi Sports Arena.

Dillyn Neely added 16 points, Jordan Montgomery 13 for the unbeaten Indians (17-0), ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald South Mississippi boys basketball poll. The Indians are coached by Seber Windham.

St. Martin 51, Theodore 44: Jariyon Wilkens scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets at the Jackie Laird Tournament. JaRonn Wilkens added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

    Sun Herald's 2017 All-South Mississippi football team coach of the year Seth Smith talks about East Central's dream season.

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'
He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back
Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central

View More Video