Prep Roundup: Biloxi wins Jackie Laird Basketball Tournament

Dontavius Proby scored 18 points as Biloxi beat Vigor 58-43 in the finals of the Jackie Laird Tournament on Saturday at the Biloxi Sports Arena.
Dillyn Neely added 16 points, Jordan Montgomery 13 for the unbeaten Indians (17-0), ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald South Mississippi boys basketball poll. The Indians are coached by Seber Windham.
St. Martin 51, Theodore 44: Jariyon Wilkens scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets at the Jackie Laird Tournament. JaRonn Wilkens added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
