High School Sports

Prep roundup: Host Picayune wins Picayune Holiday Tournament

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 22, 2017 08:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Marvun Arnold scored 19 points as Picayune held off Stone High 67-61 in the finals of the Picayune Holiday Basketball tournament on Friday night. Delrae Smith added 14 for the Maroon Tide (12-1), winners of eight straight. Kobe Jones added 10. Nathan Fairley led the Tomcats (10-3) with 11 points.

Vigor 52, Long Beach 44: The Bearcats fell on day one of the Jackie Laird Tournament at the Biloxi Sports Arena.

Hewitt-Trussville 58, St. Martin 56: The Yellow Jackets lost on day one of the Jackie Laird Tournament at the Biloxi Sports Arena. The Yellow Jackets were led by JaRonn Wilkens 25 points and 11 rebounds, Jariyon Wilkens added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Pascagoula girls 62, Gautier 36: The Lady Panthers cruised to an easy win at home.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

