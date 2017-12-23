Meet the members of the 2017 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Football Team

RB Shaun Anderson

Picayune

Class: Senior

Bio: Rushed for 2349 yards and 29 TDs; caught seven passes for 169 yards and three TDs

RB Austin Bolton

Poplarville

Class: Senior

Bio: Rushed for 2,300 yards and 30 TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection

DL Jeremiah Braziel

Gulfport

Class: Senior

Bio: 53 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5.5 QB hurries; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant; East Mississippi commit

RB Tony Brown

East Central

Class: Senior

Bio: 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year; rushed for 2,687 yards and 45 TDs; caught eight passes for 130 yards and 1 TD; returned three kickoffs for 201 yards and two TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection

OL/DL Jackson Byrd

Resurrection

Class: Senior

Bio: 47 pancake blocks; 197 tackles, 38 TFLs, 10 sacks, 16 QB hurries, three forced fumbles; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection

DB Riko Carter

Biloxi

Class: Junior

Bio: 63 tackles, three interceptions (one pick-six), 11 passes defended, one blocked punt, one blocked field goal, one returned fumble for TD

TE Brad Cumbest

East Central

Class: Senior

Bio: Caught 36 passes for 766 yards and nine touchdowns; played in both Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi-Alabama all-star games; Mississippi State signee

OL Brandon Cunningham

St. Martin

Class: Junior

Bio: Versatile athlete for Yellow Jackets; recorded 12 tackles, four TFLs and one sack while playing defense in addition to offensive line; Miami commit

LB Karlos Dillard

Gulfport

Class: Gulfport

Bio: 135 tackles, 28 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles; 99 yards and one TD rushing; Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game participant

K/P Sean Gomez

St. Martin

Class: Senior

Bio: 36 touchbacks; averaged 36.2 yards per punt with nine inside the 20-yard line; made 27 of 29 PATs and 8 of 11 field goals with a long of 37; scored 51 points; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant

OL Wyatt Green

East Central

Class: Senior

Bio: Helped pave the way for the Hornets’ tough rushing attack

DL McKinnley Jackson

George County

Class: Sophomore

Bio: 81 tackles, 36 TFLs, 10 sacks, 20 QB hurries, seven forced fumbles (two returned for TDs), one blocked field goal; LSU commit

LB Trenton Ladner

Hancock

Class: Junior

Bio: 176 tackles, 25 TFLs, two sacks, two fumbles recovered; one rushing TD

DB Malcolm Magee

Ocean Springs

Class: Senior

Bio: Rushed for 86 yards and a TD; caught 23 passes for 286 yards and one TD; 63 tackles, three interceptions (including one pick-six) and eight passes defended; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant

All-purpose Keon Moore

Harrison Central

Class: Senior

Bio: Rushed for 1,701 yards and 10 TDs; caught 24 passes for 244 yards and two TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection; East Mississippi commit

QB Blake Porter

Resurrection

Class: Senior

Bio: Completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,760 yards and 28 TDs with eight interceptions; rushed for 160 yards and three TDs

OL Bryce Ramsey

Harrison Central

Class: Junior

Bio: Helped HCHS rush for 2,688 yards and 17 touchdowns as a team

WR Patrick Roth

Resurrection

Class: Senior

Bio: Caught 52 passes for 992 yards and 10 TDs; 26 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended

DB Andrew Seward

East Central

Class: Senior

Bio: 190 tackles, 23 TFLs, two sacks, five interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles

OL Louis Paul Smith

D’Iberville

Class: Junior

Bio: Important leader along Warriors’ offensive line

OL Brandon Tartavoulle

St. Stanislaus

Class: Senior

Bio: Versatile lineman during entire prep career at SSC; Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game participant; Central Arkansas commit

LB Brian Taylor

Picayune

Class: Senior

Bio: 94 tackles, 15 TFLs, six sacks, seven QB hurries, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries; 371 yards and four TDs rushing

DB D.J. Travis

Poplarville

Class: Senior

Bio: 40 tackles, three TFLs, three interceptions (one pick-six), 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection

DB Enrique Whaley

Stone

Class: Senior

Bio: Passed for 370 yards and four TDs; rushed for 919 yards and nine TDs; seven receptions for 132 yards and four TDs; 18 tackles, six interceptions, seven passes defended; averaged 39.1 yards on 14 punts with six inside the 20-yard line; one kickoff return for touchdown

LB Avery White

East Central

Class: Junior

Bio: 202 tackles, 35 TFLs, 11 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, three passes defended

DB Derek Young

Long Beach

Class: Senior

Bio: 43 tackles, four interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble

Coach Seth Smith

East Central

Bio: 2017 Sun Herald Coach of the Year; led the Hornets to a 13-1 record and the program’s first ever MHSAA Class 4A South State title