Meet the members of the 2017 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Football Team

RB Shaun Anderson
Picayune
Class: Senior
Bio: Rushed for 2349 yards and 29 TDs; caught seven passes for 169 yards and three TDs
RB Austin Bolton
Poplarville
Class: Senior
Bio: Rushed for 2,300 yards and 30 TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection
DL Jeremiah Braziel
Gulfport
Class: Senior
Bio: 53 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 5.5 QB hurries; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant; East Mississippi commit
RB Tony Brown
East Central
Class: Senior
Bio: 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year; rushed for 2,687 yards and 45 TDs; caught eight passes for 130 yards and 1 TD; returned three kickoffs for 201 yards and two TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection
OL/DL Jackson Byrd
Resurrection
Class: Senior
Bio: 47 pancake blocks; 197 tackles, 38 TFLs, 10 sacks, 16 QB hurries, three forced fumbles; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection
DB Riko Carter
Biloxi
Class: Junior
Bio: 63 tackles, three interceptions (one pick-six), 11 passes defended, one blocked punt, one blocked field goal, one returned fumble for TD
TE Brad Cumbest
East Central
Class: Senior
Bio: Caught 36 passes for 766 yards and nine touchdowns; played in both Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi-Alabama all-star games; Mississippi State signee
OL Brandon Cunningham
St. Martin
Class: Junior
Bio: Versatile athlete for Yellow Jackets; recorded 12 tackles, four TFLs and one sack while playing defense in addition to offensive line; Miami commit
LB Karlos Dillard
Gulfport
Class: Gulfport
Bio: 135 tackles, 28 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles; 99 yards and one TD rushing; Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game participant
K/P Sean Gomez
St. Martin
Class: Senior
Bio: 36 touchbacks; averaged 36.2 yards per punt with nine inside the 20-yard line; made 27 of 29 PATs and 8 of 11 field goals with a long of 37; scored 51 points; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant
OL Wyatt Green
East Central
Class: Senior
Bio: Helped pave the way for the Hornets’ tough rushing attack
DL McKinnley Jackson
George County
Class: Sophomore
Bio: 81 tackles, 36 TFLs, 10 sacks, 20 QB hurries, seven forced fumbles (two returned for TDs), one blocked field goal; LSU commit
LB Trenton Ladner
Hancock
Class: Junior
Bio: 176 tackles, 25 TFLs, two sacks, two fumbles recovered; one rushing TD
DB Malcolm Magee
Ocean Springs
Class: Senior
Bio: Rushed for 86 yards and a TD; caught 23 passes for 286 yards and one TD; 63 tackles, three interceptions (including one pick-six) and eight passes defended; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic participant
All-purpose Keon Moore
Harrison Central
Class: Senior
Bio: Rushed for 1,701 yards and 10 TDs; caught 24 passes for 244 yards and two TDs; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection; East Mississippi commit
QB Blake Porter
Resurrection
Class: Senior
Bio: Completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,760 yards and 28 TDs with eight interceptions; rushed for 160 yards and three TDs
OL Bryce Ramsey
Harrison Central
Class: Junior
Bio: Helped HCHS rush for 2,688 yards and 17 touchdowns as a team
WR Patrick Roth
Resurrection
Class: Senior
Bio: Caught 52 passes for 992 yards and 10 TDs; 26 tackles, three interceptions, three passes defended
DB Andrew Seward
East Central
Class: Senior
Bio: 190 tackles, 23 TFLs, two sacks, five interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles
OL Louis Paul Smith
D’Iberville
Class: Junior
Bio: Important leader along Warriors’ offensive line
OL Brandon Tartavoulle
St. Stanislaus
Class: Senior
Bio: Versatile lineman during entire prep career at SSC; Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game participant; Central Arkansas commit
LB Brian Taylor
Picayune
Class: Senior
Bio: 94 tackles, 15 TFLs, six sacks, seven QB hurries, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries; 371 yards and four TDs rushing
DB D.J. Travis
Poplarville
Class: Senior
Bio: 40 tackles, three TFLs, three interceptions (one pick-six), 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles; Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic selection
DB Enrique Whaley
Stone
Class: Senior
Bio: Passed for 370 yards and four TDs; rushed for 919 yards and nine TDs; seven receptions for 132 yards and four TDs; 18 tackles, six interceptions, seven passes defended; averaged 39.1 yards on 14 punts with six inside the 20-yard line; one kickoff return for touchdown
LB Avery White
East Central
Class: Junior
Bio: 202 tackles, 35 TFLs, 11 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, three passes defended
DB Derek Young
Long Beach
Class: Senior
Bio: 43 tackles, four interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble
Coach Seth Smith
East Central
Bio: 2017 Sun Herald Coach of the Year; led the Hornets to a 13-1 record and the program’s first ever MHSAA Class 4A South State title
