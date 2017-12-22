Ocean Springs wide receiver/defensive back Malcolm Magee.
High School Sports

Two FBS schools offer Ocean Springs standout Malcolm Magee

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

December 22, 2017 02:30 PM

Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas-San Antonio each extended scholarship offers to Ocean Springs wide receiver Malcolm Magee this week.

Magee, whose other FBS offer comes from Troy, plans to visit both the ULL and UTSA campuses next month before signing on Feb. 7, the regular signing period for football players.

“I feel good about the new offers, but I can’t let up,” Magee said. “I’m glad that schools are finally seeing my potential.”

Magee, considered one of the Coast’s top athletes, has played several positions for the Greyhounds during his prep career. He’s played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.

    Senior athlete had a 100-yard interception return for a TD.

As a senior, Magee caught 23 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 86 yards and another score. At defensive back, Magee made 63 total tackles with three interceptions and eight passes defended.

Schools are recruiting Magee at cornerback and safety, two positions he doesn’t mind playing.

“I feel comfortable playing on defense because I can be aggressive on that side of the ball,” Magee said. “In that role, I’m usually one on one with a wide receiver. Nine times out of 10, I’ll win that battle.”

Magee recently concluded his prep football career in the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star game two weeks ago.

With a 3.2 GPA and 18 ACT score, he’s already qualified to play as a true freshman next year. His FCS offers are from Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana and Alcorn State.

Magee also plays on the Greyhounds’ basketball team, averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds a game.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

    George County High School baseball player Dylan Eubanks is a cancer survivor who received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In October he had the idea to raise some money for the facility. He and his teammates have raised more than $6,000, and he and three others promised to shave their heads when they hit $5,000.

