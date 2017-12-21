Prep roundup: Gulfport’s Derick Hall was all over the court against Pass Christian

Derick Hall just missed a double-double Thursday night as he helped lead the Admirals past Pass Christian 61-44. The football standout scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Juan Irias led GHS (6-6) with 13 points. Trey Johnson and Chad Crenshaw each scored nine points.
Picayune 66, Poplarville 35: Jordan Griffith led the Maroon Tide with 21 points.
Gulfport girls 49, Pass Christian 30: Dywana Parker led GHS with 21 points and eight rebounds. Whitney Johnson scored 10 points and Aley Woodberry added 12 rebounds.
Stone 68, Perry Central 24: Caleb Chandler and Brian Milton led the Tomcats (10-2) with 14 and 12 points.
Harrison Central 66, Pass Christian 51: Dajon Whitworth scored 22 points, Dayquan Perkins added 13 as the Red Rebels prevailed Wednesday night.
Harrison Central girls 54, Pass Christian 38: Chyna Allen had 18 points and four steals to lead the Red Rebelettes on Wednesday. Da’Mia Henry added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yolanda Nelson 10 points.
Soccer
Vancleave girls 8, Poplarville 0: Chelsea Morton tallied three goals and four assists and Sydney Salter netted five goals to boost Vancleave. Julianah Overstreet earned the shutout.
