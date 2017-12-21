Gulfport's Derick Hall splits two Harrison Central defenders to score two points during basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Hall helped boost the Admirals past Pass Christian on Thursday.
Gulfport's Derick Hall splits two Harrison Central defenders to score two points during basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Hall helped boost the Admirals past Pass Christian on Thursday. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file
Gulfport's Derick Hall splits two Harrison Central defenders to score two points during basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Hall helped boost the Admirals past Pass Christian on Thursday. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Prep roundup: Gulfport’s Derick Hall was all over the court against Pass Christian

By James Jones, Patrick Ochs And Sun Herald

December 21, 2017 10:03 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 10:03 PM

Derick Hall just missed a double-double Thursday night as he helped lead the Admirals past Pass Christian 61-44. The football standout scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Juan Irias led GHS (6-6) with 13 points. Trey Johnson and Chad Crenshaw each scored nine points.

Picayune 66, Poplarville 35: Jordan Griffith led the Maroon Tide with 21 points.

Gulfport girls 49, Pass Christian 30: Dywana Parker led GHS with 21 points and eight rebounds. Whitney Johnson scored 10 points and Aley Woodberry added 12 rebounds.

Stone 68, Perry Central 24: Caleb Chandler and Brian Milton led the Tomcats (10-2) with 14 and 12 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harrison Central 66, Pass Christian 51: Dajon Whitworth scored 22 points, Dayquan Perkins added 13 as the Red Rebels prevailed Wednesday night.

Harrison Central girls 54, Pass Christian 38: Chyna Allen had 18 points and four steals to lead the Red Rebelettes on Wednesday. Da’Mia Henry added 12 points and seven rebounds. Yolanda Nelson 10 points.

Soccer

Vancleave girls 8, Poplarville 0: Chelsea Morton tallied three goals and four assists and Sydney Salter netted five goals to boost Vancleave. Julianah Overstreet earned the shutout.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

    George County High School baseball player Dylan Eubanks is a cancer survivor who received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In October he had the idea to raise some money for the facility. He and his teammates have raised more than $6,000, and he and three others promised to shave their heads when they hit $5,000.

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:07

He survived cancer, now he’s giving back
Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 2:30

Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central
Pascagoula boys team hitting their stride, face big test 0:56

Pascagoula boys team hitting their stride, face big test

View More Video