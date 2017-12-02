Biloxi, Oak Grove battle to scoreless tie at Gulf Coast Soccer Showcase

Biloxi and Oak Grove played to a scoreless tie in the Gulf Coast Soccer Showcase on Saturday at the Gulfport Sportsplex.
The Indians (5-3-2) played tough defensively, despite having to deal with the absence of three varsity players due to injuries. Junior varsity players were moved up to varsity to complete the roster. The Warriors dropped to 5-1-3.
“We knew Oak Grove was going to be pretty tough,” said Biloxi coach Randall Molsbee. “They tied Brandon, tied Northwest Rankin, two of the top teams in the state that we always compete with in the north half. We always see them in the playoffs. We had a couple of opportunities too where we crossed the ball in. We had two guys there that just misplayed the ball. Had a chance right there to put the ball in the back of the net and give us a lead early in the game.
“We’ve got a lot of injuries right now, fighting through those. We came out here and played tough today. Pulled up some JV guys. They actually played in the game today. Jakob Benne played a phenomenal game after we called him up. He played the entire game with the exception of the last five minutes. He’s a true JV player. Real proud of him. We had some opportunities today, and so did Oak Grove. Neither one of us put the ball in the back of the net, but both defenses played phenomenally.”
Oak Grove assistant coach Bowen Terrill complimented the Indians.
“They are a really talented squad,” Terrill said. “They gave us all we could handle obviously for seventy minutes. We played with a lot of effort. We kind of got bogged down. We lost the ball in the midfield a lot. Overall we played the ball well, passed the ball well.”
Biloxi travels to Harrison Central in its Region 8-6A opener on Tuesday.
