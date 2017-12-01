East Central hopes ‘fearless’ approach delivers 1st title vs. Noxubee County

The East Central football program has one more mountain to climb this season, and it’s a tall one.

If there’s one school that can be considered the preeminent Class 4A program in the state of Mississippi, it’s the one that the Hornets will be facing Saturday in Oxford – Noxubee County.

The Tigers (10-4) and Hornets (13-0) will kick off at 3 p.m. in the Class 4A state title game.

While Noxubee County is seeking its fifth state title since 2008, East Central is playing in a championship contest for the first time in program history.

“One thing that is encouraging about our kids, at no point have they every shown fear,” East Central coach Seth Smith said. “It’s a fearless group of kids. When we get off that bus on Saturday and it’s time to play, we will play them as equally hard as any opponent we’ve played. If we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Tyrone Shorter, who is in his seventh season as the Noxubee head coach, credits his team’s run of success to a consistent approach throughout the program.

“We believe in what we do,” he said. “It starts from our Pee Wee league. Their coaches come and visit us throughout the summer and try to implement what we do on the Pee Wee level. That continues into junior high and in the ninth grade. It’s the same system.

“Kids at Noxubee County feel like they’re supposed to play for a state championship. If you’re not in the state championship, it feels like a down year.”