Poplarville's Demariano Henry chases East Central quarterback Jarret Goff during the second quarter of their 4A South State championship game at Poplarville on Nov. 24.
High School Sports

Here’s how to watch East Central-Noxubee County and other state title games

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

December 01, 2017 11:17 AM

For those folks in South Mississippi who can't make the trip to Oxford this weekend to watch the high school football state championships, you'll have a chance to watch the games on TV.

The lone Coast squad playing for a state title this weekend is East Central, which will play Noxubee County for the Class 4A title at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

All state title games, Classes 1A-6A, will be shown on WLOX's Bounce TV station, which is on channel 13.3 via antenna.

For Cable ONE subscribers, Bounce TV is available on channel No. 28.

Live streaming of the games will also be available online at www.misshsaa.tv, but you are required to pay for a subscription fee of $9.95 a month through the NFHS Network.

Other TV stations carrying the games across the state include WDAM-Bounce (7.3) in Hattiesburg, WAPT-My TV (16.2) in Jackson, WLMT-CW (30.2) in Memphis, WMDN-Bounce (24.2) in Meridian and WCBI-My MS (4.2) in Tupelo.

Tickets for the are $14 at the gate. Tickets for the East Central game are also on sale at the school’s office up until 2 p.m. on Friday.


Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Title games schedule

Friday's games

11 a.m. — Simmons vs. Nanih Waiya (1A)

3 p.m. — Winona vs. Taylorsville (2A)

7 p.m. — Starkville vs. Pearl (6A

Saturday's games

11 a.m. — Yazoo County vs. Jefferson Davis County (3A)

3 p.m. —Noxubee County vs. East Central (4A)

7 p.m. —West Point vs. Hattiesburg (5A)


