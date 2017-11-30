Prep roundup: Gulfport’s offense was on fire Thursday

Gulfport’s boys soccer team picked up a lopsided 5-0 win over Resurrection on Thursday. Durron Myers, Christopher Bruni, JoJo Cumberland, Miguel Hernandez and Tate Myrick all scored for GHS (5-3-2). Gannon Key and Aubrey Christian combined for the shutout in goal.
Basketball
Ocean Springs 77, Forrest County AHS 55: Ryan Black knocked down seven 3-pointers to lead OSHS with 25 points. William Evans and Malcolm Magee added 12 and 10 points respectively.
Picayune 70, Northeast Jones 52: Delrae Smith and Jordan Griffith led Picayune (7-1) with 17 and 16 points. Marvun Arnold added 12 points.
Pearl River Central girls 62, Lumberton 14: PRC (7-2) was led by Breyanna Bernard’s 12 points. Harlee Davis added 10. Ten more Lady Devels scored in the game, which was PRC’s sixth straight win.
Biloxi 37, Presbyterian Christian 23: Dontavius Proby led BHS (11-0) with 17 points.
Biloxi girls 46, Presbyterian Christian 23: Shylia McGee and Analya White scored 19 and 10 points respectively for BHS (6-5).
