Gulfport head soccer coach Henrik Madsen gives instructions to his players during the first half of their 6A South State championship match against Ocean Springs at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs in 2012. Gulfport topped Resurrection 5-0 on Thursday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Prep roundup: Gulfport’s offense was on fire Thursday

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

November 30, 2017 11:07 PM

Gulfport’s boys soccer team picked up a lopsided 5-0 win over Resurrection on Thursday. Durron Myers, Christopher Bruni, JoJo Cumberland, Miguel Hernandez and Tate Myrick all scored for GHS (5-3-2). Gannon Key and Aubrey Christian combined for the shutout in goal.

Basketball

Ocean Springs 77, Forrest County AHS 55: Ryan Black knocked down seven 3-pointers to lead OSHS with 25 points. William Evans and Malcolm Magee added 12 and 10 points respectively.

Picayune 70, Northeast Jones 52: Delrae Smith and Jordan Griffith led Picayune (7-1) with 17 and 16 points. Marvun Arnold added 12 points.

Pearl River Central girls 62, Lumberton 14: PRC (7-2) was led by Breyanna Bernard’s 12 points. Harlee Davis added 10. Ten more Lady Devels scored in the game, which was PRC’s sixth straight win.

Biloxi 37, Presbyterian Christian 23: Dontavius Proby led BHS (11-0) with 17 points.

Biloxi girls 46, Presbyterian Christian 23: Shylia McGee and Analya White scored 19 and 10 points respectively for BHS (6-5).

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

