One of the nation’s top linebackers won’t be a Biloxi High Indian anymore

One of the nation’s top 2019 recruits announced Wednesday night he’s transferring.
Under the heading “Please respect my decision,” former Biloxi linebacker Donte Starks wrote on Twitter, “The love that I have for St. Martin HS and Biloxi HS will forever be in my heart, but I am once again leaving the Coast to finish my senior year at John Ehret High School.”
Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/MsmVQE8QYB— ™D2 (@donte_starks8) November 29, 2017
Starks, who transferred from St. Martin to Marrero, Louisiana’s John Ehret last year, later added: “My parents are moving back to Louisiana! I am not a team hopper I can only control what I can control.”
Never miss a local story.
Starks transferred back to the Coast, opting to enroll at Biloxi, just as the 2017 season was getting underway. He cited “unfortunate circumstances with the Jefferson Parish School Board,” when he announced his move back to the Coast. His announcement came after coach Corey Lambert was fired at John Ehret. The New Orleans Advocate reported the move came as a result of a review involving a pair of transfers. According to the report, one of the athletes was eligible to compete immediately while the other had to sit out until Feb. 10, 2018.
As a sophomore at St. Martin in 2016, Starks recorded 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and four forced fumbles.
Starks didn’t see playing time at Biloxi until Sept. 1, a 28-24 loss to Stone where he actually played quarterback and linebacker. Despite missing the first three games of the season, Starks still recorded 82 tackles and 13 TFLs. He also rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Starks is considered one of the premier recruits in his class with offers from LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and others.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments