Prep roundup: Shylia McGee’s big night boosts Biloxi to win

Shylia McGee scored 22 points to boost the Biloxi girls (5-5) past Long Beach 59-28. Analya White scored 13 for the Indians, while Markavia Shavers added 12 points with 12 rebounds.
Faith Academy 48, Harrison Central 44: Chyna Allen led HCHS with 16 points, five steals and four assists. Da'Mia Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Hancock girls 42, D'Iberville 22: Kalin Smith and Jaylin Ladner led HHS (8-1) with 14 and 13 points respectively.
St. Martin 79, West Harrison 44: Jaronn Wilkens led St. Martin (6-3) with 19 points and six rebounds and four steals. Stefan Pratt added 16 rebounds and seven points, while Trez Kennedy scored 14 points and seven rebounds.
D’Iberville 58, Hancock 53: Clint Hawkins scored 17 points to lead DHS. Lazarius Ratcliff added 12.
Biloxi 53, Long Beach 38: Dontavius Proby led BHS (10-0) with 16 points. Dillyn Neely added 14. Robert Finklea scored six points with 10 rebounds and eight blocks to round out Biloxi’s leaders.
St. Martin 71, West Harrison 52: Daphane White collected another double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Octaviuna Oatis added 11 points while Raven overman pulled in 12 rebounds. Alexis Walker led SMHS (8-1) with 11 assists along with eight points. Kawata Daughtry scored 23 points to lead WHHS.
Soccer
George County girls 3, Greene County 0: Brooke Tanner, Olivia Simpson and Kara Wager all scored for the Rebels (7-1). Skyler Steede earned the shutout in goal.
D'Iberville girls 3, Pearl River Central 0: Sierra McLeod scored twice and Shea Mallard added a third goal for DHS (2-3-2).
Ocean Springs girls 7, Sacred Heart 2: Emma Hunt and Ameris Taylor each scored two goals, while Kinsley Harmon, Erin Clifford and Kaylee Foster also factored into the scoring. Autumn Fike and Hannah Smith split time in net to earn the win for OSHS (5-1-1).
Gulfport 3, St. Patrick 2: Lucas Ragula, Joel Morales and Eli Cupp all scored for GHS. Cameron Musial and Chris Collins scored for the Irish.
Other scores: West Jones girls 6, Poplarville 0.
