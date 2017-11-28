Hyped up in Hurley: East Central football draws adoration of community

More Videos 1:00 East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday Pause 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 2:48 East Central holds off Poplarville’s comeback bid 0:33 East Central celebrates historic win against Poplarville 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:18 Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 0:25 Catfish flutter on street as Nate floodwaters recede in Biloxi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions Sun Herald reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about his big win against Poplarville last Friday to win the become Class 4A South State champions and what he needs to do to defeat Noxubee County to win the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship. Sun Herald reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about his big win against Poplarville last Friday to win the become Class 4A South State champions and what he needs to do to defeat Noxubee County to win the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Sun Herald reporter Patrick Magee talks to East Central coach Seth Smith about his big win against Poplarville last Friday to win the become Class 4A South State champions and what he needs to do to defeat Noxubee County to win the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com