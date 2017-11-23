Resurrection confident heading into 1A South State Finals against unbeaten Nanih Waiya

Nanih Waiya stands in Resurrection’s way of returning to the Class 1A State Championship Game.
The Eagles (7-6) travel to Nanih Waiya at 7 p.m. Friday night for the 1A South state championship. The Okolona-Simmons winner awaits in the 1A state championship game at 11 a.m. on Dec. 1 at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The unbeaten Warriors have eliminated Resurrection twice over the last four years, including a 27-0 victory in the 2016 state quarterfinals. Three years ago, the Warriors knocked off Resurrection 24-0 in the 1A state quarterfinals.
“There’s no tougher place to play,” Eagles coach Scott Sisson said. “I’ve got 10 players left from the team that played against them in 2014. Our seniors know what to expect.”
The Warriors (14-0) are led by senior running back Taemaus Glass, who has 1,595 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns on 163 carries. Senior running back Chris Smith had 951 yards and 20 TDs on just 94 carries. Senior quarterback Bryce Stanton is a dual threat. He has completed 49 of 101 passes for 961 yards and 14 TDs, while rushing for 596 yards and 10 TDs on 54 carries.
“It’s no secret who we have to stop: Glass, Smith and Stanton,” Sisson said.
The Eagles’ high-powered offense is capable of producing big plays passing or running.
Senior quarterback Blake Porter has completed 182 of 297 passes for 2,386 yards and 25 TDs. Senior wide receiver Patrick Roth has 46 receptions for 862 yards and nine TDs. Becht Rowell, another senior wideout, has 36 catches for 658 yards and eight TDs. Junior Jabryant Johnson has 43 catches for 373 yards and four TDs. Senior running back Jerry Johnson had 835 yards and 13 TDs on 153 carries. Patrick Lee is another big-play threat.
“The players are upbeat,” Sisson said. “Our young guys got to play and we were able to build depth during the season.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
1A South State Finals
Who: Resurrection at Nanih Waiya
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Louisville
Radio: WPMO 1580-AM, 96.9 FM
