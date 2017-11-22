Biloxi goes to overtime in St. Martin Thanksgiving tournament

Dillyn Neely and Jordan Montgomery hit back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime to propel Biloxi to a 63-54 win over Buckhorn (Huntsville, Alabama) on Wednesday in the Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational.
“Those were huge threes,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “We tell our guys to be confident shooting the basketball. We work on shooting every day, and when you work on something you get confident in it.”
Windham said the two treys to open scoring in the overtime period gave the Indians (9-0) some breathing space. Also helping was Buckhorn’s Denver Jones fouling out with two minutes left in overtime. Jones had led the Bucks (5-1) in scoring during the tournament, but the Indians held him to only 10 points in the game.
The Indians drew eight charges on the night.
“We don’t have a shot blocker,” Windham said. “We pride ourselves on taking charges. Taking a charge is our shot blocker.”
Windham said Biloxi came out slow in the first half, something he expected after beating Gulfport on a buzzer beater Tuesday.
“We had a big emotional win against our rivals the night before,” he said. “But I thought if we could make it into the third quarter down by only a few points, we would be ok in the fourth quarter.”
In the fourth, Montgomery connected off an offensive rebound to tie the game at 40 apiece with just under four-and-a-half minutes to play. Later, with 2:43, he connected from outside the arc to give Biloxi a 46-45 lead with Neely sinking a free throw to lift Biloxi to a two point lead.
Jones, though, sent the game into overtime, hitting two free throws with 57 seconds showing on the clock, tying the game at 47 each.
Neely scored a game-high 22 points to lead Biloxi. Tournament MVP Dontavious Proby added 19 points and Montgomery finished with 10 points.
Trenton Lawrence led the Bucks with 13 points. Kuren Garner added 11 points, with Brandon Davis also scoring 10 points.
Gulfport outlasts St. Martin
Gulfport survived without a field goal for the final five minutes of the game to beat St. Martin 50-41 in the consolation game of the Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational.
It was the second consecutive game the Admirals (3-2) had problems putting points on the board late. In Tuesday night’s semifinal loss to Biloxi, 40-38, Gulfport went four minutes of the final five minutes without scoring.
“It’s offensive execution,” Gulfport coach Owen Miller said. “We are having too many turnovers. But, our defense is playing well. They are keeping us in games. We preach that defense wins games.”
Jytireus Smith got hot in the second quarter for Gulfport with seven points as the Admirals took a 26-17 lead into the half. However, in the third, St. Martin briefly found its shot. With 29 seconds left in the third stanza, Gaven Jacobs hit his second trey of the quarter to bring the Yellow Jackets to within one, 35-34.
The rest of the game, though, was all Gulfport. With 5:08 left to play, Smith hit the second of consecutive layups to put the Admirals back on top by 11, 45-34.
“When you are on the road, teams go on runs,” Miller said. “And, we broke down a little bit defensively and gave them easy baskets in transition. Those scores gave us some breathing room.”
For St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus, the game came down to shooting. St. Martin was only 5-of-20 from behind the arc, with three treys coming in the third quarter, and 16-of-46 overall from the floor.
“We should be scoring 70 points a game,” Pavlus said. “We have the bullets. We are just missing the targets.”
Nate Hudson scored 14 to pace Gulfport. Smith finished with 11 points and Willie Rhines 10 points.
Trez Kennedy led St. Martin with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jariyon Wilkens also had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (5-3) with Jacobs finishing with eight points.
More results
Fifth Place: Logan Footz scored 20 as Faith Academy jumped out early and stayed in front for the game, beating McGill-Toolen 65-55. DeJonte Thomas added 17 points and Kaleb Jackson 12 points for the Rams, who were Alabama Class 5A runner-ups last year. Travis Kidd rounded out the quartet of Faith double-digit scorers with 10 points. Jack Flynn hit six 3-pointers to score 20 and lead McGill. Manny Patrick added 15 points.
Seventh Place: Atchison scored 20 and Sewel 15 to lead Baldwin County to a 58-42 win over Davidson. Dewantye Donaldson led Davidson with nine points.
