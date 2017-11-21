Pass Christian, Salmen make noise in Hancock Thanksgiving tournament

Salmen High (5-0) of Slidell scored 14 points before Hancock (2-4) got on the board, and the Hawks would not get any closer in the finals of the Hancock Thanksgiving tournament on Tuesday.
Salmen outscored Hancock 29-10 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 79-40 win.
“We knew they were good,” said Hawks coach Charles Moore. “Last night they shot the ball fair; tonight they shot the ball really well. When they shoot it well, then they got the big kid inside whose pretty good. So it made it tough on us.”
Keith Sandrock — “the big kid inside” at 6-foot-3 — finished the night with 22 points with most of them coming from right around the basket.
Never miss a local story.
Salmen also did a great job of moving the ball around the perimeter and hitting from three-point range. The Spartans sank ten three-pointers on the night from five different players. Deivea Faciane sank four from behind the arc and Reese Klein and Jaden Williams each added two.
“We’ve got a chance to be very good,” said Salmen coach Jesse Carlin. “We’re 5-0 at this point. We’ve got three or four more guys who we’re going to blend in coming from football that are going to help us. We’ve got a kid hurt who is going to help us.
“We feel like every time we walk on the court this year, we’ve going to have a chance to win. We’ve got a lot of weapons.”
In addition to Sandrock’s 22 points, Faciane finished with 15 points, followed by Reese Klein with 13 and Jaden Williams with 10. Sandrock and Devon Lizana were named to the All-Tournament team.
Anthony Jones led Hancock with 14 points to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Lady Pirates storm past Lady Tigers
The Pass Christian Lady Pirates (5-2) sank five 3-pointers in the second quarter and pulled away from the Moss Point Lady Tigers in the period on their way to winning the girls’ portion of the Thanksgiving tournament.
The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Tigers 24-5 in the second quarter. The margin was too much for Moss Point to overcome as Pass closed out the championship game 52-32.
“They were very patient on offense as well as defense,” said Lady Pirates coach Greta Ainsworth. “They executed very well. That’s the thing we’ve been preaching and working on. We’ve had good offensive nights and we’ve had good defensive nights. Tonight we finally put it together on both ends of the floor.
“This is a very, very unselfish team. They do a very good job of making the extra pass,” Ainsworth added. “This is a nice win for us, but it will be a battle until the end. We face Moss Point two more times.”
Cayla Obillo led the Lady Pirates with 14 points. Maliyah Bullard finished the night with 12 points off of four 3-pointers. Both were named to the All Tournament team.
Robyn Lee represented Moss Point on the All Tournament team.
Consolation games
Hancock girls 50, Picayine 27: Alexis Rawls led Hancock with 17 points.
Picayune 46, St. Stanislaus 39: Brandon Bordelon led Picayune with 12 points. Luke Ladner led St. Stanislaus with 12 points.
Comments