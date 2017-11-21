Biloxi-Gulfport thriller goes down to final seconds

Gulfport advanced to the semi-final round of the Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational with a last second shot Monday. One night later, it was a last-second Biloxi lay-up that sent Gulfport to the third place game Wednesday against St. Martin.
Dontavious Proby saw a 3-point Biloxi shot at the buzzer falling short, hustled to the basket, grabbed the rebound, and put up a lay-up with no time left to lift Biloxi to a 40-38 win.
“My uncle has been teaching me how to read shots off people’s hands,” Proby said. “I saw the shot was short and I went to get the ball.”
Biloxi advances to Wednesday’s final against Buckhorn with a tip at 7 p.m. The Admirals and St. Martin meet in the consolation game at 6. Play resumes Wednesday with the seventh-place game between Baldwin County and Davidson at 3 p.m. Mobile powers McGill-Toolen and Faith Academy tip off at 4:30 in the fifth-place game.
“We needed a game like this,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “We needed a tough, hard-nose game against our rivals.”
For GHS coach Owen Miller, the game came down to giving up offensive rebounds. Biloxi had 13 offensive boards on the night, including Proby’s board at the end.
“We have to do a better job of getting bodies on people,” he said.
Jytireus Smith led Gulfport with 13 points. Juan Irias was next on the Admirals scoring list with eight points.
Rashaun Jones paced Biloxi with nine points. Dillyn Neely and Jordan Montgomery finished with eight points each.
Proby scored seven, including four points in the final minute of the game, breaking a period where Biloxi went over four minutes as the clock expired without scoring.
Buckhorn 49, St. Martin 37: Denver Jones scored 26 points a Buckhorn beat St. Martin 49-37 Tuesday to advance to the finals.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said Buckhorn coach Mark Blevins. “Both teams fought hard tonight.”
Blevins noted Buckhorn has struggled on the court in recent years. Last year’s 16 win campaign was the first season the school broke double digits in wins in a decade.
“Now we are starting off 5-0,” he said. “(Denver) is a big reason for that.”
St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus, who was proud his team took eight charges, with five coming from Stefan Pratt.
“We executed our defensive game play extremely well,” he said. “But we didn’t do well in the transition game.”
Buckhorn scored 22 points in transition, most coming off 21 St. Martin turnovers, including seven lost balls off the dribble.
“Our fumbled balls turned into layups for them,” Pavlus said. “I was disappointed that we were not as discipline offensively as we needed to be.”
Brandon Davis added 14 points for Buckhorn as he and Jones combined for all but nine points.
Jaronn Wilkens led St. Martin with 22 points in his second game back, but no other Yellow Jacket scored over five points.
McGill-Toolen 66, Davidson 39: Led by Matthew McNeese’s 16 points, nine Yellow Jackets scored. Manny Patrick added 11 points and Eric Toolen 10 points. Henry Hernandez paced Davidson with 10 points.
Faith Academy 60, Baldwin County 35: Logan Foutz, 19 points, and DeJonte Thomas, 16 points, paced Faith Academy. Stanley scored 10 for Baldwin County.
