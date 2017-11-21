Prep roundup: East Central’s Sania Wells does it again

Sania Wells had another monster game Tuesday. Fresh off of scoring 40 in a loss to St. Martin, the East Central junior netted 42 points in the Hornets’ 55-48 win over Biloxi in Gulfport’s Lady Admiral Thanksgiving Tournament. Shylia McGee led BHS with 48.
Pearl River Central girls 33, Gautier 29: Harlee Davis and Brooklyn Howe led PRC (5-2) with nine and eight points respectively. Aliyah Kline scored 10 points for Gautier (2-4), while Ziuyanna Grady accounted for nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
