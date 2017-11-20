St. Martin’s Daphane White and Sania Wells of East Central had quite the duel Monday

Daphane White scored 32 points and blocked three shots Monday as St. Martin upended East Central 66-56 to advance to the semifinals of the Bienville-Encore Lady Admiral Thanksgiving Tournament at Gulfport High.
St. Martin (5-0) meets Warren Central Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals of the three-day tournament. In the other winner’s bracket semifinal, Gulfport (4-0) will take on Ocean Springs at 7:30 p.m.
Biloxi meets East Central at 3 p.m. in the loser’s bracket while Madison Central faces Mobile Davidson at 4:30 p.m.
Finals are Wednesday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
“We’ve gotten to where everyone is contributing,” St. Martin coach Gina Papania Bell said. “In years past, it was Daphane. She’s gotten the majority of our points. The girls have been working hard. We have come together where everyone is contributing. We are starting to mesh as a team.’’
St. Martin, beating East Central for the third time this season, resisted a superlative performance from East Central guard Sania Wells, who scored 40 points. Octaviuna Oatis added 10 points for St. Martin.
St. Martin led 42-25 at halftime.
Meanwhile, Gulfport (4-0) got an outstanding performance from senior Dywana Parker, who scored 25 points in a 51-38 win over Madison Central. Tori Powell chipped in 9 points.
Gulfport led 28-21 at halftime and 33-31 after three quarters. But Parker, who was hampered by foul trouble, came back in the fourth quarter to scored 9 points.
Mollie Adams paced the Lady Jags with 10 points.
“We started out this particular game slow,’’ Gulfport coach Brooke Glass said. “It took us awhile to get rolling. We finally settled into our game and started picking it up at the end and pulled away.
“She (Parker) is unbelievable. She is averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds a game. She takes the team on her back. She’s encouraging, she is positive. She is a coach’s dream.’’
Warren Central beat Biloxi 35-25 in the opener and Ocean Springs routed the Davidson Warriors 53-37 in the day’s second game as four Lady Greyhounds scored in double figures. Sophie St. Amant led the way with 13 points. Alexis Caldwell had 12, Kayleigh Joiner 11 and Mikyah Mack 10.
Ocean Springs led 25-15 at halftime.
Scores elsewhere:
Pearl River Central girls 42, Forrest County AHS 18: Harlee Davis led all scorers 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jordan Dubose led FCAHS with 10 points. PRC, which led 27-10 at the half, improved to 4-2.
