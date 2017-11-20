St. Martin, Biloxi put on a show at Thanksgiving tourney

With two starters returning to the lineup for the first time this season, it took St. Martin a quarter to hit their stride Monday at the Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational.
But, when the Yellow Jackets hit their stride, they blew out Davidson 56-33 after leading at the half 23-11.
Tournament play continues today at St. Martin with the loser of the Gulfport-Faith Academy game meeting Baldwin County at 3 p.m. Davidson and McGill-Toolen meet at 4:30 St. Martin and Buckhorn will meet in the first of two winner’s brackets semifinals at 6 with the winner of the Gulfport-Faith Academy game meeting Biloxi at 7:30.
With Jaronn Wilkens out for illness and Jayce Franklin on the football team, St. Martin coach Charlie Palvus noted that his team has struggled early at times to score. However, he said the return of Wilkens, who led the team in scoring over the summer, and Franklin should help the team find their scoring rhythm.
Monday, though, with twin Jaronn getting his first action, it was Jariyon Wilkens who led the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Trez Kennedy added 11 points and four steals with Tim Downs getting seven points and dishing out five assists and Jaroon Wilkens also scoring seven.
“I’m happy to be where we are at,” Palvus said. “All we need now is to get back in a groove.”
Tyrese Douglas led Davidson with 11 points.
In other games:
Biloxi 56, Baldwin County (AL) 21: The Indians used a baker’s dozen to route Baldwin County. Dontavious Proby led the 13-deep Biloxi scoring charts with 10 points and Jaylon Dennis added nine points.
The blowout started early behind a pair of 3-pointers from Dillyn Neeley. Proby and Jordan Montgomery also connected from behind the line as Biloxi (7-0) took a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and easily cruised to the win.
Biloxi coach Seber Windham said he was happy with the place his team is at this early in the season.
“We are a young team,” he said, noting he lost 10 players to graduation last year. “We are playing a lot of players.”
Seber said he was still working on finding out who was going to be the primary players for Biloxi. However, Neely, a D’Iberville transfer who is averaging 16 points per game, and Proby, who is the lone starter back from last year and is averaging 15 points per game, have taken up a lot of the leadership slack, he said.
“They have been huge for us at the start of the year,” Seber said.
Sewel had 10 points for Baldwin County.
Buckhorn 61, McGill-Toolen 53: Denver Jones got off to a slow start, not scoring until the second quarter, but got hot late, hitting 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter as Buckhorn pulled away late from the Yellow Jackets.
Manny Patrick scored 18 to lead McGill, but all came in the first half. Matthew McNeece added 10 points and Matthew Russ nine points for the Yellow Jackets.
