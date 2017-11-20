Thanksgiving week offers unique assortment of prep basketball tournaments on Coast

Gulfport, Hancock, Harrison Central and St. Martin are hosting Thanksgiving basketball tournaments this week.
St. Martin is hosting the annual Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational Tournament. Gulfport is hosting the Bienville-Encore Lady Admiral Thanksgiving Tournament at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. The Hancock Hawks Thanksgiving Tournament will be held at Hancock High. Harrison Central is hosting its annual Thanksgiving shootout. Tickets for the Gulfport and Hancock Tournaments are $5. It costs $7 to attend the St. Martin event.
The St. Martin and Gulfport tournaments start Monday afternoon and conclude with the finals on Wednesday. The Hancock Hawks Tournament starts Monday and concludes Tuesday night. Harrison Central’s tournament is Saturday.
Here’s the lineups for day one of the three tournaments:
Joe Barlow Thanksgiving Invitational Tournament: Biloxi-Baldwin County (3 p.m.), McGill Toolen-Buckhorn (4:30 p.m.), St. Martin-Davidson (6 p.m.) and Gulfport-Faith Academy (7:30 p.m.). The finals are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lady Admirals Thanksgiving Tournament: Biloxi-Warren Central (3 p.m.), Ocean Springs-Davidson (4:30 p.m.), Madison Central-Gulfport (6 p.m.) and East Central-St. Martin (7:30 p.m.). The tournament finals are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hancock Hawks Thanksgiving Tournament: Picayune-Pass Christian girls (3 p.m.), Picayune-Salmen (4:30 p.m.), Hancock-Moss Point girls (6 p.m.), Hancock-St. Stanislaus (7:30 p.m.). The girls and boys finals take place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, respectively.
Harrison Central Thanksgiving Shootout: Moss Point-Florence (11 a.m.), Long Beach-Crystal Springs (12:30 p.m.), Oak Grove-MRA (2 p.m.), Pascagoula-Brother Martin (3:30 p.m.) Harrison Central vs. Germantown (5 p.m.).
Gulfport coach Brooke Glass is impressed with the talent in the Lady Admirals’ tournament, which includes forwards Daphane White of St. Martin and Warren Central’s Amber Gaston. White signed with Mississippi State. Gaston recently signed with Florida Atlantic. East Central junior guard Sania Wells will be heavily recruited next year.
“I am really looking forward to this years tournament for many reasons, but mostly because we have several teams that are ranked on the coast that will be playing,” Glass said. “It should be a lot of action and excitement. We look forward to seeing different teams that we don't get to face year in and year out.”
The Joe Barlow Tournament has a different look this year.
“This is the first year we will have the bracket format,” Yellow Jackets coach Charlie Pavlus said. “The first two years, we did a round robin with six teams. Our local teams never played each other and I believed that affected attendance.This year, we have an eight-team format with three local teams and five from Alabama.”
