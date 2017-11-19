Poplarville cornerback DJ Travis
Poplarville senior tackles Sun Herald defensive honor

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

November 19, 2017 05:00 AM

Cornerback D.J. Travis was a big reason for Poplarville’s defense setting the tone in its 33-12 victory over Purvis in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday night.

The senior earned Sun Herald defensive player of the week. Travis had an interception, seven total tackles and two pass breakups.

Travis’ interception was a game-changer in the second half. At that point, Purvis trailed 13-6 and were driving to tie the game before Travis’ pick stopped the Tornadoes’ threat.

Poplarville hosts East Central in the 4A South State finals next Friday.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

