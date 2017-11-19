East Central Hornets running back Tony Brown .
East Central Hornets running back Tony Brown . Glenn Andrews Special to the Sun Herald

East Central's Brown races to another Sun Herald honor

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

November 19, 2017 05:00 AM

For the third time in the last four weeks, East Central running back Tony Brown is the Sun Herald offensive player of the week.

The senior scored a record eight touchdowns in a 77-32 rout over South Pike in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday night at Magnolia. He scored on runs of 2, 4, 5, 3, 18, 6 and 12 yards.

Brown, who made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi team last year, finished the game with 21 carries for 149 yards.

The unbeaten Hornets (12-0) travel to Poplarville in the 4A South State finals the day after Thanksgiving.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

