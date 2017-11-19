East Central's Brown races to another Sun Herald honor

For the third time in the last four weeks, East Central running back Tony Brown is the Sun Herald offensive player of the week.
The senior scored a record eight touchdowns in a 77-32 rout over South Pike in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday night at Magnolia. He scored on runs of 2, 4, 5, 3, 18, 6 and 12 yards.
Brown, who made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi team last year, finished the game with 21 carries for 149 yards.
The unbeaten Hornets (12-0) travel to Poplarville in the 4A South State finals the day after Thanksgiving.
