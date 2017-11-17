Malcolm Magee
Malcolm Magee Ocean Springs High School
Malcolm Magee Ocean Springs High School

Prep Roundup: Biloxi downs D'Iberville

By James Jones

November 17, 2017 11:00 PM

Jordan Montgomery scored 21 points, Dontavius Proby added 17 as Biloxi defeated D’Iberville 59-40 on Friday night.

Ocean Springs 75 Pass Christian 63: The Greyhounds were led by Ryan Black’s 18 points. Malcolm Magee and Darien Wallace each added 15, Jaydon Collins scored 12. The Pirates were led by Tionne Frost and Koby Hawthorn each with 12.

Harrison Central 72, Moss Point 35: Daquan Perkins led the red Rebels with 16, Dajon Whitworth added 14. Michael Hartzog finished with 11 for Harrison Central (2-1). Keandre Booker led the Tigers with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Biloxi girls 60, D’Iberville 29: Analya White led the Lady Indians with 22 points, Shylia McGee added 18. Amari Carter led the Lady Warriors with 10.

Soccer

George County 2, St Martin 0: Belle Miller scored to lead the Lady Rebels. St Martin added an own goal for the Lady Rebels’ other score.

St. Paul, La. 3, Gulfport 1: The Admirals fell at home.

