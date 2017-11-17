Hattiesburg rolls through Stone on way to 5A South State championship game

1:56 East Central's Tony Brown talks about his 8-TD night Pause

1:07 Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance discusses win at Stone

3:09 East Central's Seth Smith 'super proud' of dominant performance

0:48 The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

2:14 911 call: 'There’s a man in the ditch.' 'He’s dead.'

3:07 Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?

1:49 Watch Poplarville’s Peytan Graham and Cory Knight discuss win