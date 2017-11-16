Prep roundup: Daphane White’s double-double highlights Thursday’s action

Reigning Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year Daphane White is off to a hot start in 2017. On Thursday, the St. Martin senior and recent Mississippi State signee led the Yellow Jackets past Petal 50-43. White recorded 26 points and 21 rebounds to boost St. Martin to a 4-0 record.
St. Patrick 52, Sacred Heart 42: Mary Beth Tubb led the Irish with 14 points.
Petal 56, St. Martin 42: Jariyon Wilkens was the Yellow Jackets’ (4-1) leading scorer with 22 points.
Picayune 60, Pass Christian 50: Marvun Arnold led the Maroon Tide (4-0) with 30 points. Delrae Smith added 12.
Hattiesburg 62, Pascagoula 57: D’yasmond Booker led Goula (2-2) with 14 points. Eric Smith added 12 points for the Panthers.
Gautier 42, George County 39: Demetris Watson led the Gators (4-1) with 23 points. DeAnte Lawler recorded seven rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Hartfield led GCHS (1-4) with 15 points.
Hancock girls 55, West Harrison 27: Kalin Smith and Madison Ladner each scored 14 points for HHS (5-0) on Wednesday. Karringten Perkins scored 13 and Jaylin Ladner added 11.
