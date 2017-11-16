Gautier head coach Chris Peterson congratulates middle linebacker Nicholas Armstrong after an interception against Pascagoula on Sept. 8 in Gautier.
Gautier head coach Chris Peterson congratulates middle linebacker Nicholas Armstrong after an interception against Pascagoula on Sept. 8 in Gautier. Glenn Andrews Special to the Sun Herald

High School Sports

Gautier football coach steps down from post after 6 years

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

November 16, 2017 03:20 PM

Gautier football coach Chris Peterson has resigned from his position following a 3-8 season, Pascagoula-Gautier School District athletic director Greg Freeman confirmed Thursday to the Sun Herald.

Peterson handed in his resignation last week and informed his team of the decision.

“We just want to wish him well in the future,” Freeman said.

Peterson finishes with a record of 28-39 in six years on the job at Gautier. The Gators made the playoffs twice during his tenure.

The school district also announced Peterson’s resignation on Dec. 2, 2016, but he was reinstated on July 10 without explanation from Peterson or district officials. The second resignation should bring an end to Peterson’s time at Gautier.

Peterson has also served as the head coach at Okolona and Mendenhall.

The 2017 season started on a promising note for Gautier with a 31-21 win over Ocean Springs, but the Gators followed with five consecutive losses.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

