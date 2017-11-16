East Central, Poplarville seek road wins to set up South State classic

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:18 Faith helped get this Pass coach through her first round of cancer. She needs your prayers again. Pause 2:19 One shot decided 3-point battle for Biloxi, Ocean Springs stars 2:37 Watch highlights from Biloxi-Gulfport 3:12 Watch Gulfport’s Derick Hall discuss recruitment 1:19 Harrison Central upsets undefeated Biloxi 2:51 Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:07 He survived cancer, now he’s giving back 2:30 Watch some of Tony Brown’s amazing runs for East Central 0:56 Pascagoula boys team hitting their stride, face big test 1:46 'Everybody is behind us' says East Central team as they prepare for state championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee give their predications of which football teams they believe will be victorious this Friday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee give their predications of which football teams they believe will be victorious this Friday. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com