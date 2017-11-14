Prep roundup: Ocean Springs girls hound Biloxi to highlight Tuesday’s action

Kinsley Harmon deposited an Emma Hunt pass Tuesday night to score the lone goal in Ocean Springs’ 1-0 victory over Biloxi. The Lady Greyhounds improved to 3-0-1 with the win.
Gulfport 2, Brother Martin 1: Gulfport rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to top their visitors. Miguel Hernandez and Joseph Cumberland scored for the Admirals.
George County girls 2, East Central 0: Alexus Hodges and Olivia Simpson scored for GCHS. Skyler Steede earned the shutout.
Ocean Springs 3, Biloxi 0: Max Higginbotham, K.J. Mack and Caleb Burke all scored for OSHS. Gabe Evans and Ethan Pepper combined for the shutout.
Basketball
Ocean Springs 80, Moss Point 55: Ryan Black and Malcolm Magee each collected double-doubles on Tuesday, with Black scoring 21 points and 11 rebounds while Magee accounted for 19 points and 14 rebounds. Darien Wallace added 19 points.
Gulfport girls 60, Laurel 34: Dwyana Parker led GHS (3-0) with a 32-point performance.
St. Martin 50, East Central 39: Trez Kennedy scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Jariyon Wilkens added 13 points and four assists.
Biloxi girls 60, West Harrison 29: Shylia McGee led BHS with 25 points. Marcavia Sanders and Analya White added 12 and 11 points respectively.
Pascagoula 50, Bay 39: D’Yasmond Booker scored 27 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Jaylen Wilson led Bay with 14 points.
D’Iberville 47, Long Beach 41: Clint Hawkins scored 15 and Bryson Surber added 12 to lead DHS (1-1).
Picayune 71, Forrest County AHS 49: Jordan Griffith and Sergio led Picayune (3-0) on Monday with 24 and 12 points respectively. William Lee led FCAHS with 18 points.
Gautier 30, St. Stanislaus 21: Deonta Lawler led Gautier with 11 points Monday night. Luke Ladner scored 10 to lead SSC, while Brandon Bordelon had seven points and nine rebounds.
Other scores: Ocean Springs girls 47, Moss Point 40.
