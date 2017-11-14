2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team's Emma Hunt of Ocean Springs.
2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team's Emma Hunt of Ocean Springs. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file
2016-17 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Soccer Team's Emma Hunt of Ocean Springs. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

Prep roundup: Ocean Springs girls hound Biloxi to highlight Tuesday’s action

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

November 14, 2017 9:52 PM

Kinsley Harmon deposited an Emma Hunt pass Tuesday night to score the lone goal in Ocean Springs’ 1-0 victory over Biloxi. The Lady Greyhounds improved to 3-0-1 with the win.

Gulfport 2, Brother Martin 1: Gulfport rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to top their visitors. Miguel Hernandez and Joseph Cumberland scored for the Admirals.

George County girls 2, East Central 0: Alexus Hodges and Olivia Simpson scored for GCHS. Skyler Steede earned the shutout.

Ocean Springs 3, Biloxi 0: Max Higginbotham, K.J. Mack and Caleb Burke all scored for OSHS. Gabe Evans and Ethan Pepper combined for the shutout.

Basketball

Ocean Springs 80, Moss Point 55: Ryan Black and Malcolm Magee each collected double-doubles on Tuesday, with Black scoring 21 points and 11 rebounds while Magee accounted for 19 points and 14 rebounds. Darien Wallace added 19 points.

Gulfport girls 60, Laurel 34: Dwyana Parker led GHS (3-0) with a 32-point performance.

St. Martin 50, East Central 39: Trez Kennedy scored a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Jariyon Wilkens added 13 points and four assists.

Biloxi girls 60, West Harrison 29: Shylia McGee led BHS with 25 points. Marcavia Sanders and Analya White added 12 and 11 points respectively.

Pascagoula 50, Bay 39: D’Yasmond Booker scored 27 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Jaylen Wilson led Bay with 14 points.

D’Iberville 47, Long Beach 41: Clint Hawkins scored 15 and Bryson Surber added 12 to lead DHS (1-1).

Picayune 71, Forrest County AHS 49: Jordan Griffith and Sergio led Picayune (3-0) on Monday with 24 and 12 points respectively. William Lee led FCAHS with 18 points.

Gautier 30, St. Stanislaus 21: Deonta Lawler led Gautier with 11 points Monday night. Luke Ladner scored 10 to lead SSC, while Brandon Bordelon had seven points and nine rebounds.

Other scores: Ocean Springs girls 47, Moss Point 40.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?

    Sun Herald reporters Patrick Ochs and Patrick Magee give their predications of which football teams they believe will be victorious this Friday.

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round? 3:07

Five Coast teams are left in the playoffs. Who will make it through to the next round?
Watch Poplarville’s Peytan Graham and Cory Knight discuss win 1:49

Watch Poplarville’s Peytan Graham and Cory Knight discuss win
Gulfport coach Eddie Pierce reflects on career 0:54

Gulfport coach Eddie Pierce reflects on career

View More Video