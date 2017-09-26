Prep roundup: Ocean Springs, George County and Long Beach all earn big wins

Ocean Springs topped Gulfport on Tuesday 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-14). Amelia Moore had a match-high 11 kills. Chloe Coulter added 10 with four digs. Peyton Emperley led OSHS (22-7, 6-0) with 14 assists along with seven aces. Abby Murrell added 10 assists and eight digs. Kennedy Bahr also had eight digs. Kaytie Rutland had five aces, three digs and four blocks.
George County def. Pascagoula 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-18): Tori Havens had six kills and four aces for GCHS (11-6, 4-1). Samantha Holland added six kills. Shelby Jones had two blocks. Olivia Simpson led the Rebels with 23 assists and five aces.
Our Lady Academy def. Hancock 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20): Emma Funk collected 27 kills and 10 service points with four blocks and 21 digs. Rebecca Walk added 16 kills, three blocks and 11 digs. Margaret White had six kills, four blocks and 10 digs. Hannah Gest chipped in 11 points with 37 assists. Lizzy Mirandy was second on OLA (25-3, 7-0) with 16 digs.
Other scores: Long Beach def. Bay 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-18).
Slow-pitch softball
Biloxi 17, Forrest County AHS 8: Savanna Shoemaker led BHS with four hits and three RBIs. Taylor White and Zoe Sayler added two hits and two RBIs for the Indians (3-9).
Cross country
Long Beach’s girls cross-country team won the third annual Bearcat Cross-Country Classic on Saturday. East Central claimed the boys title. Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano won the girls individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds. According to LBHS coach Olan Welch, her time ranks third all-time in the Mississippi high school record book. Pearl River Central’s Cole Benoit won first in the boys division with a time of 16:47.
