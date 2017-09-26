Biloxi’s Isaiah Canaan signs with Oklahoma City Thunder

It appears former Biloxi star Isaiah Canaan has found a new home in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Sunday that the former Indian guard was added to the team’s training camp roster.
According to Yahoo!, Canaan agreed to a non-guaranteed deal and will compete with Semaj Christon for the third point guard spot.
The Thunder is Canaan’s fourth professional team.
After being drafted 34th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2013 NBA Draft, Canaan spent the next three seasons with the Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
Canaan didn’t receive regular playing time during the regular season with the Bulls last year but did step up in the playoffs, averaging 11.7 points in three games against the Boston Celtics.
Over the course of four seasons, Canaan is averaging 8.4 points with 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals.
Prior to being released by the Bulls in June, Canaan spoke to the Sun Herald about life in the NBA.
“It has definitely been a blur, to see how fast it has gone by. But it’s been fun. It’s the dream,” Canaan said. “You get to play on the highest stage, your family gets to watch you play, and just meeting new people. You get to travel across the world playing the game of basketball that you love to play. But to be able to take care of your family is also a blessing as well. It has definitely been fun.
“I’m still learning and growing as I go.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
