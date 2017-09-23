Harrison Central rushes to Sun Herald honor

Keon Moore showed Friday night why he's one of the top running backs in South Mississippi.
Harrison Central didn't get the season started like the Red Rebels would have liked, but Moore was a big reason they're now 1-0 in Region 4-6A. The senior rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns in Harrison Central's 29-27 win over Pascagoula.
Moore rushed for touchdowns of 9, 59, and 26 yards but perhaps no score was bigger than his 1-yard score in overtime that set up the game's dramatic finish.
Through five games Moore has rushed for 902 yards and nine touchdowns on 125 carries.
