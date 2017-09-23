Linebacker smashes way to Sun Herald award

Linebacker Donte Starks joined the Biloxi football team the first week of September.
The junior made his biggest impact in a 26-23 Indians’ upset over D’Iberville on Friday night.
Starks made 11 total tackles, including eight solo and quarterback hurry and wreaked havoc on the Warriors’ offense throughout the contest.
Starks, who played last season at St. Martin, holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Louisville, Oklahoma, Southern Miss and Tennessee.
