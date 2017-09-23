Gautier RB Micah Kelly
High School Sports

Jarod Conner puts up big numbers as Hattiesburg rolls Gautier

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 23, 2017 12:28 AM

Hattiesburg quarterback Jarod Conner threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more as the Tigers topped Gautier 56-13 Friday night.

Gautier showed some life early, cutting the Hattiesburg lead to 7-6 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Kameron Kincaid, but that was as close as the Gators would get.

Kincaid completed 7 of 16 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Conner completed 9 of 16 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns and ran 14 times for 95 yards and three scores.

Gautier (1-4, 0-1) will host Long Beach in its second region contest.

Hattiesburg improved to 5-0 and 1-0.

