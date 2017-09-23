Oak Grove holds off George County rally attempt

George County put in a stellar defensive performance on the road Friday night, but it wasn't quite enough to upset Oak Grove.
Oak Grove (4-1, 1-0) topped George County 17-7 Friday night in Hattiesburg, dropping the Rebels to 1-5 and 0-1 in Region 3-6A.
George County cut the Oak Grove lead to 10-7 with 7:01 remaining on an 8-yard touchdown run by Ja'vion Riley with 7:01 remaining.
The Rebels got the ball back, but Oak Grove came up with an interception with 2:54 remaining to set up the Warriors at the George County 20.
A 21-yard touchdown run by Oak Grove's Tyler Taylor gave Oak Grove the commanding 17-7 lead with 1:37 remaining on the clock.
George County will travel to Brandon for its second region contest.
