RCS thumps Sacred Heart in region opener

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 23, 2017 12:22 AM

Resurrection rolled to its second consecutive win behind a whopping five sacks by junior defensive end Terrance Spivey Friday night.

RCS (2-4) thumped Sacred Heart 44-0 as quarterback Blake Porter completed 21 of 30 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

The RCS defense overwhelmed Sacred Heart, coming up with four interceptions. Norman Douglas and Patrick Roth both had two interceptions while Braden Orozco had one.

“We did all the little things right and had some big plays,” RCS coach Scott Sisson said.

Porter connected with Roth twice on touchdown tosses.

“(Porter) has been on fire lately,” Sisson said. “He's been putting them up pretty good.”

Jerry Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs for the Eagles.

