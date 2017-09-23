Long Beach takes the win over PRC in Region 4-5A opener

Long Beach claimed a 35-20 victory Friday night in the 4-5A district opener against Pearl River Central.
“Our kids saw that we can move the ball down the field and maybe we can find out what we need to be doing,” said Larry Dolan PRC head coach. “I was impressed with our effort. Long Beach just made some good plays.”
Late in the 3rd and 4th quarters, the Blue Devils defense forced a number of Bearcat penalties and errors that boded well for the Blue Devils.
It seemed, however, like every time Long Beach had its back against the wall, the team came up with a huge play, including a pair of touchdown runs by Dennis Andrews for 39 and 37 yards in the second half.
The Blue Devils did manage to squeak into a one-score deficit late in the game after punching in a one-yard run with 6:59 to go in the fourth, narrowing the deficit to 28-20 following a successful two-point conversion.
However, Long Beach returned with the 37-yard touchdown run to cement the Bearcats’ 35-20 district win.
“Our road is only getting tougher, so we need to just understand that we can compete with these teams and I think they started to see that tonight,” Dolan said.
Quarterback Cameron Brunson also contributed with a one-yard QB sneak touchdown in 3rd quarter.
PRC will travel to Waynesboro next Friday to take on Wayne County at 7 p.m.
DSC_3798: Winston Drain runs over a Long Beach defender on the first drive of Friday night’s bout.
DSC_3783: Clay Spiers reaches for a first down against the Long Beach Bearcats in PRC’s first district game of the season.
