Stone running back Kentrell McCray eludes a Poplarville tackle during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May Stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Stone hosted West Harrison on Friday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

High School Sports

West Harrison makes Stone High work in Region 4-5A opener

By Patrick Ochs and Scott Hawkins

Sun Herald

September 22, 2017 11:59 PM

Stone High entered Friday night’s Region 4-5A as the favorite but the visiting West Harrison Hurricanes sure made the Tomcats work for the 45-26 win at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

WHHS (1-4, 0-1) scored on fumble returns of 40 and 98 yards by Josh Harvey and Ahmad Gage to make things interesting before SHS (3-1, 1-0) pulled away late.

Kentrell McCray rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tomcats. Trey Arrington added 117 yards and a score while Jakalyn Green chipped in 78 yards and two more touchdowns.

Enrique Whaley also caught an 18-yard touchdown from Travis Picco. Dawson Cudd added a 32-yard field goal.

Dayln Anderson rounded out West Harrison’s scoring with a 10-yard run and a 15-yard pass to Gage.

Stone will hit the road next Friday for a road game at Hattiesburg. WHHS will visit Picayune.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

