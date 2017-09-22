Picayune claims a victory in Wayne County on Friday night with big yardage by Holt, Anderson

Over the years V.J. Holt and Shaun Anderson have developed into quite the tandem.
That was the case on Friday night.
Behind the tandem and three big turnovers the Maroon Tide held off Wayne County 30-22 at War Eagle Stadium on Friday night in the Region 4-5A opener.
The game was delayed an hour and 25 minutes at halftime due to lightning.
“We did some good things and then we’d do some bad things,” said Picayune coach Dodd Lee. “We had a couple of breaks tonight, but it happens and we will take it.”
The Picayune running attack would rush for 397 yards.
Shaun Anderson led that attack, rushing for 200 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown.
“Anderson does a lot of big things for us and obviously he is a playmaker,” Lee said. “It is a team thing and if we can just come together as a group we would be better.”
After the delay, Picayune got the ball and would score on Anderson’s 50-yard touchdown run to take a 20-14 lead.
The biggest break came on a muffed punt by Wayne County and Picayune’s Kade Turnage scooped and scored to give the Maroon Tide a 27-14 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
“Whether he muffed it or not that was the big break,” Lee said. “I’ve had stuff like that happen to me before. In the end we’ve got to get better and we are 1-0 in region play.”
Sam Naji added a 28-yard field goal with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter to give Picayune a 30-14 lead
“We started out slow at first, but in the second half we picked it up,” Anderson said. “On the touchdown run I saw a hole and just went.”
V.J. Holt added 48 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Picayune (4-1, 1-0 Region 4-5A), both coming in the first half. His first rush came from 15 yards out and second from 6 yards out.
“For me it’s all about being patient,” Holt said. “Me and Shaun have been doing this for a long time, we got good chemistry and are like brothers in this.”
ZaBryan Jackson had 109 yards rushing to lead Wayne County, while Perionta Norsworthy added 72 yards rushing for the War Eagles (2-3, 0-1).
