Christian Collegiate Academy claims decisive homecoming victory over Rebul Academy

Christian Collegiate Academy earned a 59-20 homecoming victory over Rebul Academy on Friday night in Gulfport.
▪ Jailon Phillips was CCA’s standout on the night with six carries for 120 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run and a 42 yard touchdown run.
Other standouts in the night’s victory:
▪ Alex Conley who had a two touchdowns and a 2 point conversion;
▪ Micah Spinks, who had one touchdown run and two sacks;
▪ Cody Bozant, who had a touchdown run; ▪ Brandon Dear, who had a two point conversion;
▪ Bryant Carrell, who had a touchdown reception from Cody Hilton and a 2-point conversion; ▪ Braden Martinelli, who scored on a 42-yard run.
CCA faces Franklin Academy next week.
