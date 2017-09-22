Christian Collegiate Academy head coach Joe Roberts
High School Sports

Christian Collegiate Academy claims decisive homecoming victory over Rebul Academy

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 10:41 PM

Christian Collegiate Academy earned a 59-20 homecoming victory over Rebul Academy on Friday night in Gulfport.

▪ Jailon Phillips was CCA’s standout on the night with six carries for 120 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run and a 42 yard touchdown run.

Other standouts in the night’s victory:

▪ Alex Conley who had a two touchdowns and a 2 point conversion;

▪ Micah Spinks, who had one touchdown run and two sacks;

▪ Cody Bozant, who had a touchdown run; ▪ Brandon Dear, who had a two point conversion;

▪ Bryant Carrell, who had a touchdown reception from Cody Hilton and a 2-point conversion; ▪ Braden Martinelli, who scored on a 42-yard run.

CCA faces Franklin Academy next week.

