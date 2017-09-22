More Videos

  TQ Newsome returns

    Gulfport quarterback TQ Newsome discusses Admirals win over St Martin

Gulfport quarterback TQ Newsome discusses Admirals win over St Martin
Gulfport quarterback TQ Newsome discusses Admirals win over St Martin jkjones@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Newsome’s return lifts Gulfport past St. Martin

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 10:30 PM

Quarterback TQ Newsome is the key to Gulfport's hopes of winning the Region 4-6A championship.

The junior had 249 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as the Admirals hammered St. Martin 30-7 on Friday night at Milner Stadium.

Gulfport (2-3 overall, 1-0 Region 4-6A) welcomed Newsome's return after missing the last two games, both Admiral losses, with an injury.

“TQ gave us a tremendous lift,” Admirals coach Eddie Pierce said. “He’s a leader and does a great job.”

Newsome, who ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns, welcomed the challenge to step up. He finished with 83 yards passing and a score.

“Once the guys took me in as their leader, I was going to give it everything I had against St. Martin,” Newsome said. “While I was out, I watched a lot of film.”

Newsome's 26 yard TD pass to Jalen Knight gave the Admirals a 7-0 first quarter lead.

St. Martin (3-3, 0-1) answered Elijah Washington's 15 yard tied the game at 7-7 after one quarter.

Jordan Lee's two-yard TD run put the Admirals back up front 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

The Admirals had a chance to increase their lead before halftime, reaching St. Martin's 15 yard line. Rather than attempt a 32-yard field goal, the Admirals went for it. Newsome's pass in the end zone fell incomplete.

Newsome’s 7 yard TD run put the Admirals ahead 20-7 after three quarters.

Gulfport scored nine points in the fourth quarter to end the game’s scoring. Newsome’s one-yard TD run and a safety were the Admirals’ points.

Lee finished with 117 yards rushing on 13 carries and TD for the Admirals.

“Our kids came out and played great,” Pierce said. “The open date helped us get better and we had a great week of practice. I’m proud of the whole team.”

Marquez Glispy had an interception for St. Martin, who hasn’t beaten Gulfport since 2003.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

