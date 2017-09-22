Coast coaches applaud relocation of state volleyball finals to Mississippi State

The Mississippi High School Activities Association has moved the state volleyball championships to Mississippi State for the next two years.
The semifinals take place on Oct. 26, and finals will be played Oct. 28 for Classes I, II and III at the Newell-Grissom building.
MHSAA Associate Director Rickey Neaves said the reason for moving the volleyball finals from Jackson because Belhaven University and Millsaps College each have home games the final weekend of October. Both schools hosted volleyball semifinals and finals the last few years.
Neaves told the Sun Herald Thursday that the plan is to rotate the volleyball championships between Ole Miss, Southern Miss and MSU.
“I think it’s a huge step to showcase the sport of volleyball statewide,” Our Lady Academy coach Mike Meyers said. “The MHSAA deserves a ton of credit for helping volleyball come along during the last 10 years. This is a great opportunity for our young ladies to play in a facility like that.”
Other Coast coaches welcome the change of venue to Division I campuses.
“I like the idea of having the volleyball final four played at a big state university,” Resurrection coach Keith Tucker said.
Added Vancleave coach Haley Chatham: “It’s a huge deal for teams to make to the Final Four. I think this move and addition of activities will make it an even more special experience for those deserving teams.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments