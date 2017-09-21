Prep roundup: Our Lady Academy claims 18th straight region title

Our Lady Academy clinched its 18th straight region title Thursday with a 3-0 (25-3, 25-5, 25-10) win over St. Patrick.
Vancleave def. Moss Point 3-0 (25-2, 25-5, 25-4): Payton McKerchie led VHS with 12 kills. Paige Davis added 25 assists with Sydney Salter earning 14 aces.
Ocean Springs def. Pascagoula 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-16): Ocean Springs (21-7, 6-0) swept Pascagoula to claim its district title. Chloe Coulter recorded six kills and six digs; Abby Murrell had 11 assists and three aces; Kaytie Rutland recorded two aces, five kills, four digs and two blocks; Peyton Emperley had seven aces, three aces and five digs; Amelia Moore had four aces, nine kills and 11 digs; Amberly Blowers had two aces, three kills and two blocks; Abby Chapman had three kills with three blocks; and Allison Carpenter had five aces.
Other scores: Long Beach def. Sumrall 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-23).
