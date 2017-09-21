Ocean Springs junior spikes way to Sun Herald volleyball honor

Kennedy Bahr is the latest volleyball standout at Ocean Springs High School.
The junior libero earned Sun Herald volleyball player of the week honors after helping Ocean Springs win the Volleyfest Tournament at Tupelo High School. In six matches, Bahr had 57 digs and seven assists.
Bahr had nine digs as Ocean Springs beat St. Martin 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 on Tuesday night.
Amelia Moore is the other Ocean Springs player to earn Sun Herald player of the week honors this season.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments