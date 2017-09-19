St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Magee talks to St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead and linebacker Kenny Williams about preparations going into the region 4-6A opener against rival Gulfport this football Friday. Also featured this week is the Biloxi/D'Iberville game.
St. Martin wants to defeat Gulfport for first time since 2003 in 4-6A regional opener
Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach
Watch Greene County coach Michael King recap Wildcats' win
Undefeated Long Beach meets undefeated Greene County this Friday
Poplarville coach Jay Beech breaks down win at Stone
Poplarville rallies in the fourth quarter to down Stone
Sun Herald sports reporter Patrick Ochs talks to Long Beach quarterback Cade Crosby about his team's upcoming game against Greene County this football Friday. Also, Patrick Magee looks at East Central's game against Hazlehurst.
Hancock High’s running game, including three touchdowns from Blake Comeaux, was more than Gautier could handle while the Hawks defense kept Gautier quarterback Kameron Kincaid and his offense out of the end zone for a 24-0.