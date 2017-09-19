Poplarville ties Starkville for biggest jump in latest AP prep poll

Poplarville was tied for the biggest jump in this week’s Associated Press Mississippi high school football poll.
The Hornets (5-0) moved up two spots in the overall Top 10, from No. 9 to 7. Starkville also improved two spots to No. 4.
Two other Coast schools picked up votes this week in the overall rankings. East Central earned five points, while Picayune landed one point.
The Maroon Tide (3-1) remained at No. 4 in the Class 5A poll, while Stone (2-1) remained just outside the Top 5 with six points.
The Coast has the two top teams in Class 4A. Poplarville was a unanimous selection with 12 first-place votes while East Central (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 2. Greene County (5-0), which is just outside of the state’s lower six counties but is led by former George County Rebel Michael King and played Coast-heavy non-region schedule, joined the ranking at No. 5.
Resurrection (1-4) is the only other Coast program earning votes this week. The Eagles, fresh off their first win of the regular season, received seven points in the Class 1A poll.
The top three spots in the state-wide rankings remained the same, with West Point, Pearl and Tupelo leading the group. Starkville, Hattiesburg, Madision Central, Poplarville, Warren Central, Oak Grove and Olive Branch rounded out the Top 10.
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Sun Herald, Commercial Dispatch, Bolivar Commercial, Greene County Herald, Hattiesburg Post, Enterprise-Journal, Oxford Eagle, Starkville Daily News, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Vicksburg Post, WCBI-TV and WTVA-TV.
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Class Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (9)
(4-0)
114
1
2. Pearl (2)
(5-0)
108
2
3. Tupelo
(4-0)
97
3
4. Starkville
(4-1)
68
6
5. Hattiesburg
(4-0)
63
5
6. Madison Central
(3-1)
62
4
7. Poplarville
(5-0)
34
9
8. Warren Central
(3-1)
33
7
9. Oak Grove
(3-1)
31
8
10. Olive Branch
(4-0)
20
10
Others receiving votes: Cleveland Central (1) 10, East Central 5, Jackson Prep 4, Northwest Rankin 4, Yazoo County 3, Philadelphia 2, Simmons 1, Picayune 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Pearl (10)
(5-0)
118
1
2. Tupelo (2)
(4-0)
109
2
3. Starkville
(4-1)
94
4
4. Madison Central
(3-1)
82
3
5. Oak Grove
(3-1)
43
5
Others receiving votes: Warren Central 21, Oxford 13.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (11)
(4-0)
119
1
2. Hattiesburg
(4-0)
106
2
3. Olive Branch
(4-0)
92
3
4. Picayune
(3-1)
79
4
5. Cleveland Central (1)
(5-0)
78
5
Others receiving votes: Stone 6.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Poplarville (12)
(5-0)
120
1
2. East Central
(4-0)
104
3
3. Pontotoc
(4-1)
91
2
3. Louisville
(4-1)
91
4
5. Greene County
(5-0)
44
NR
Others receiving votes: Noxubee County 12, Greenwood 6, Leake Central 6, Itawamba AHS 6.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. North Panola (9)
(4-0)
116
1
2. Charleston (1)
(4-1)
101
2
3. Yazoo County (2)
(5-0)
93
4
4. Jefferson Davis County
(4-1)
85
5
5. Hazlehurst
(3-2)
53
3
Others receiving votes: South Pontotoc 26, Aberdeen 6.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Philadelphia (12)
(5-0)
120
1
2. Calhoun City
(4-1)
92
2
3. Newton
(5-0)
91
3
4. Perry Central
(5-0)
86
4
5. East Webster
(4-1)
55
5
Others receiving votes: Scott Central 23, Walnut 7, Taylorsville 6.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (12)
(4-0)
120
1
2. Nanih Waiya
(5-0)
108
2
3. Lumberton
(3-1)
91
3
4. Smithville
(4-1)
84
4
5. Noxapater
(3-1)
62
5
Others receiving votes: Ray Brooks 8, Resurrection Catholic 7.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (12)
(5-0)
120
1
2. Jackson Aca.
(5-0)
99
2
3. Parklane Aca.
(6-0)
91
4
4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(4-1)
72
5
5. Presbyterian Christian
(4-1)
37
3
Others receiving votes: Indianola Aca. 28, Lamar School 13, North Delta 8, Copiah Aca. 6, Oak Forest , La. 6. ___
