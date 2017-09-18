Two teams flip in latest Sun Herald Top 10 as region play is set to open Friday

Unlike in recent weeks, there was minimal shakeup in the latest Sun Herald Top 10.
With region play beginning Friday in 4-1A, 4-5A and 4-6A, a bulk of the Coast’s 6A and even some 5A schools took last Friday as an opportunity to rest up, get healthy, and prepare for the start of the “second season.” In total, 10 of the Coast’s 24 11-man schools were on byes, including six ranked teams.
Of the Coast teams who took the gridiron, No. 1 Poplarville (5-0) and No. 3 East Central (4-0) were among the few winners; unranked George County (1-4), St. Stanislaus (2-2) and Resurrection (1-4) also picked up victories. The Poplarville Hornets toppled Heidelberg 33-14, while East Central blanked a tough Hazlehurst team 21-0.
No. 6 Long Beach (3-1) held a late lead against 4A upstart Greene County before falling in the final minute in the battle between previously undefeated programs.
No. 8 Hancock (3-1) went across the border into Louisiana was dealt its first loss of the Neil Lollar Era to round out results of ranked teams.
Next up
This week’s schedule features one Top 10 matchup with No. 8 Hancock playing at Ocean Springs (2-2), which is tied with Pascagoula (2-2) at No. 9 this week.
Other ranked teams in action Friday are: No. 5 St. Martin (3-1) at Gulfport (1-3); No. 7 D’Iberville (1-3) at Biloxi (0-4), No. 9 ‘Goula at Harrison Central (1-3); No. 2 Picayune (3-1) at Wayne County (2-2); West Harrison (1-3) at No. 4 Stone (2-1) and No. 6 Long Beach at Pearl River Central (0-4).
Poplarville and East Central are off.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Poplarville (30)
5-0
1
2. Picayune (27)
3-1
2
3. East Central (24)
4-0
3
4. Stone (21)
2-1
4
5. St. Martin (18)
3-1
5
6. Long Beach (15)
3-1
6
7. D’Iberville (12)
1-3
8
8. Hancock (9)
3-1
7
T9. Ocean Springs (4)
2-2
9
T9. Pascagoula (4)
2-2
10
Receiving votes: Gulfport (1; 1-3; RV)
