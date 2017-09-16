Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
Resurrection DL dominates upfront to land Sun Herald award

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

September 16, 2017 10:00 PM

Defensive tackle Jackson Byrd played a huge role in Resurrection earning its first victory of the season on Friday night.

The senior had nine total tackles, including four tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks as the Eagles hammered Northlake Christian 21-2.

“Colleges are coming around on Jackson,” Eagles coach Scott Sisson said. “You don’t see many defensive linemen tackle running backs on sweep plays.”

Byrd made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi football team in 2016.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

