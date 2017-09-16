Dual threat QB earns Sun Herald honor

St. Stanislaus' Jake Greer has acclimated just fine to his new role as the Rockachaws' starting quarterback. The senior put on a show Friday night in SSC's 35-0 rout of Pearl River Central.
Greer scored on runs of 5 and 11 yards, and completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Payne. He finished the game with 130 yards rushing while completing 14 of 17 passes for 181 yards.
Greer has been a solid dual threat all season and heads into next week's home game against Madison-Ridgeland Academy with 580 yards passing and a team-high 259 yards rushing.
