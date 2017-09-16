Vancleave Bulldogs head coach Lavon Capers.
Vancleave Bulldogs head coach Lavon Capers. Glenn Andrews Special to the Sun Herald
Vancleave Bulldogs head coach Lavon Capers. Glenn Andrews Special to the Sun Herald

High School Sports

Perry Central football keeps rolling at Vancleave

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

September 16, 2017 12:14 AM

Perry Central proved to be too much for Vancleave Friday night, picking up its third win over Coast competition this season to improve to 5-0.

Perry Central, which dropped down to Class 2A this season, rolled to a 41-13 win at Vancleave.

It was a hard fought contest early on when Roy Johnson connected with Xavier Bass on a 28-yard touchdown toss, cutting the Perry Central lead to 14-7 with 6:45 left in the first half.

Perry Central led 21-7 at the half.

Lane Wise provided the other Vancleave touchdown on a 1-yard run with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, putting the Perry Central lead at 28-13.

Vancleave (1-4) will have a bye week before traveling to St. Stanislaus on Sept. 29 to begin Region 8-4A competition.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach 1:09

Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach
Watch Greene County coach Michael King recap Wildcats' win 1:27

Watch Greene County coach Michael King recap Wildcats' win
Undefeated Long Beach meets undefeated Greene County this Friday 2:49

Undefeated Long Beach meets undefeated Greene County this Friday

View More Video