Perry Central football keeps rolling at Vancleave

Perry Central proved to be too much for Vancleave Friday night, picking up its third win over Coast competition this season to improve to 5-0.
Perry Central, which dropped down to Class 2A this season, rolled to a 41-13 win at Vancleave.
It was a hard fought contest early on when Roy Johnson connected with Xavier Bass on a 28-yard touchdown toss, cutting the Perry Central lead to 14-7 with 6:45 left in the first half.
Perry Central led 21-7 at the half.
Lane Wise provided the other Vancleave touchdown on a 1-yard run with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, putting the Perry Central lead at 28-13.
Vancleave (1-4) will have a bye week before traveling to St. Stanislaus on Sept. 29 to begin Region 8-4A competition.
